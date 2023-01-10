By Niket Nishant in Bengaluru
Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss on Tuesday called for the removal of Digital Currency Group Inc (DCG) chief Barry Silbert, amid tensions between the two high-profile crypto executives in the wake of the FTX collapse.
Gemini has a crypto lending product called Earn in partnership with DCG’s crypto firm Genesis. Genesis halted customer withdrawals in November, after major exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy.
The post Gemini’s Winklevoss calls for removal of DCG chief Barry Silbert appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “Gemini’s Winklevoss calls for removal of DCG chief Barry Silbert”