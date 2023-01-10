gemini’s-winklevoss-calls-for-removal-of-dcg-chief-barry-silbert

By Niket Nishant in Bengaluru

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss on Tuesday called for the removal of Digital Currency Group Inc (DCG) chief Barry Silbert, amid tensions between the two high-profile crypto executives in the wake of the FTX collapse.

Gemini has a crypto lending product called Earn in partnership with DCG’s crypto firm Genesis. Genesis halted customer withdrawals in November, after major exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy.

