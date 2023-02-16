Gene mutation played ‘uncertain’ role in Folbigg girls’ deaths: Doctor by Vito Califano 16 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 An expert at Sydney Children’s Hospital said a genetic mutation may have caused the deaths of Kathleen Folbigg’s two daughters but it was unclear if it was likely. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Gene mutation played ‘uncertain’ role in Folbigg girls’ deaths: Doctor” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Gene mutation played ‘uncertain’ role in Folbigg girls’ deaths: Doctor”