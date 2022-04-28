‘gensan-punch’-star,-producer-reteam-with-sc-films-for-‘december’-(exclusive)

London-based sales agent SC Films International has boarded “December,” a Japanese courtroom thriller from India’s Anshul Chauhan whose cast is led by Shogen, star of Brillante Ma Mendoza’s “Gensan Punch.” SC Films International will handle international sales outside of Japan on “December,” Chauhan’s follow-up to notable family drama drama “Kontora” which scooped the Grand […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...