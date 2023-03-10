Georgia’s Geopolitical Future at the Heart of Its Protests

by Mata
10 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
georgia’s-geopolitical-future-at-the-heart-of-its-protests


The country faces two paths: toward closer alignment with Russia or toward a future in the EU and NATO.

Mata

0 comments on “Georgia’s Geopolitical Future at the Heart of Its Protests

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: