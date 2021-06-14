gerard-butler,-morena-baccarin-to-reprise-roles-in-‘greenland’-sequel

Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE will produce a sequel feature to the action thriller “Greenland.” The core filmmaking team returns with director Ric Roman Waugh headlining from a script by “Greenland” writer Chris Sparling (“Lakewood”). Butler reprises his role as structural engineer John Garrity alongside co-star Morena Baccarin (“Deadpool,” “Homeland”) as Allison Garrity.

In a continuation of the story, the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits Earth, must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

“Greenland: Migration” is produced by Thunder Road’s Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE’s Butler and Siegel, and Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights; CAA Media Finance is co-representing the U.S. Principal photography is scheduled for 2022.

The first feature, “Greenland,” defied global box office expectations when it debuted last summer to robust box office numbers amidst worldwide lockdowns and limited theater capacity. The film launched at the number one spot theatrically in over 26 countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia. Following the U.S. and international theatrical roll-out by STX, the film debuted digitally on SVOD followed by an exclusive run in the U.S. on HBO Max. The film topped the rental features VOD list on both Apple and Google Play at a premium rental price.

Waugh said: “‘Greenland’ spoke to our humanity in the middle of a global catastrophic event, highlighting what people are capable of doing to one another, both good and bad, when it’s life or death.”