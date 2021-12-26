Get a Clean Start to 2022 With Help From Sakara — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We can already feel the urge for a major reset after the holidays. It’s a lazy and indulgent time that we endlessly enjoy, but sometimes, we get too comfortable with that lifestyle. Not working, sleeping late and always saying yes to dessert is a blast — but getting back into a routine can be equally thrilling.

The start of 2022 is the perfect time for a cleanse, and we want to eat as clean and healthy as possible. If you don’t exactly know what changes to make, Sakara has all of the answers for you! From their meal delivery service to a slew of other products, they have the tools to help you get back on track in the new year. Check out our top clean eating picks below!

This Clean Meal Plan Service

Sakara’s plant-based clean meal plan is one of the easiest and most delicious options out there! You can choose how often you want your meals delivered and how many meals per day based on your needs, and you’ll get your weekly supply delivered right to your door. All meals are also fully prepped, which will save you so much time during your busy weekday schedule!

See it!

Get started with a weekly meal plan from Sakara!

This DIY Detox Kit

If you don’t want to commit to the full meal plan but want a taste of what it’s like, this DIY reset kit is an excellent alternative! It includes a sampling of the snacks, teas and daily supplements that are part of Sakara’s program, plus a booklet of recipes that you can create on your own — and even a handy guidebook to lead you through your detox.

See it!

Get The 10-Day Reset for $195 from Sakara!

These Detox Water Drops

Chlorophyll is what makes plants green and helps turn the sun’s rays into energy, but did you know that it also has serious detoxifying properties? These drops are designed to mix in with water so that your body can benefit from all of chlorophyll’s cleansing powers!

See it!

Get the Detox Water Drops for $39 from Sakara!

This Green Protein Powder

Most protein powders focus on their namesake ingredient, but this one takes it a step further by adding in greens! Each scoop includes your daily dose of detoxifying spirulina and chlorella, plus plant-based protein that you can add to smoothies or other snacks.

See it!

Get the Organic Protein + Greens Super Powder for prices starting at $45 from Sakara!

This Metabolism Boosting Supplement

This supplement is designed to help rev up your metabolism right when you wake up in the morning, plus reduce bloating and keep sugar cravings at bay. It’s cacao-based, which means it’s an excellent addition to your morning coffee for a touch of bold mocha flavor!

See it!

Get the Metabolism Super Powder for prices starting at $45 from Sakara!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the different snacks, supplements and meal services that are available from Sakara here!

