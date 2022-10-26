Qasr Al Watan, the Palace of the Nation, invites visitors to enjoy the cool winter breeze while witnessing the palace come to life and light up the night with a spectacular evening entertainment: The Palace in Motion light and sound show – taking place every day at 7:00 PM.

This spectacular audiovisual display projects onto the façade of the Palace to tell a story in three acts, with an accompanying narration that tells the visual story of the UAE’s past, present, and future.

The Palace in Motion’s inspiring original performance consists of one of the largest projection installations in the Middle East, with fifty-two projectors lit onto the exterior of the Palace’s walls. The show punctuates visual developments and supports the narrative and the sound of traditional Emirati instruments playing with futuristic twists and cutting-edge visuals to contribute to the immersive nature of the performance.

The Palace in Motion light and sound show is a memorable way to end the day for visitors who spent their day exploring the Palace and a great way to start the evening for those who came specifically for the show.

The exquisite experience at Qasr Al Watan is truly unlike any other, for visitors of all ages to explore time and time again. With its architectural marvels, artistic wonders and historical legacy, one visit to Qasr Al Watan is never quite enough. To plan your visit to the Palace and enjoy the light and sound show please visit the website: www.QasrAlWatan.ae .

The post Get A Glimpse Of The UAE’’s Past, Present And Future With Qasr Al Watan’s Light And Sound Show first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Mata