get-ready-for-a-winter-festival-at-abu-dhabi-moments-this-weekend-at-the-capital-park

Celebrate the season at Abu Dhabi Moments by visiting the three-day winter festival this weekend starting December 23rd until 25th. Attracting more than 177,000 visitors since the initiative began for this year’s edition, the Department of Community Development’s social cohesion event will pop up at the heart of the city, Capital Park near Corniche, for the last time this year.

Explore 60+ activities and events ranging from snowball fight zone, LED winter parades, winter themed stage shows, bumper cars, giant games and zipline. In addition to the arts and educational workshops sponsored by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Early Child Authority and other entities. Enjoy exciting competitions and free health check-ups, skill games, candy land and much more.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy themselves in the family friendly environment that is suitable for all ages including seniors and PODs, to spend quality time with their loved ones, meet new friends and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, DCD Executive Director, Community Engagement & Sports, said: “We are delighted by the immense success and positive reception of the Abu Dhabi Moments initiative. This year, we came together as a resilient community, and we united in harmony and friendship just as we intended when the initiative was envisioned. We celebrated diversity, inclusion and tolerance and we formed bonds that built a culture of participation in the community during all of our stops across Abu Dhabi. Connections were made with community members to form a more integrated society that fosters sense of belongingness and strengthens relationships. It was a joy to see people from all walks of life come together under one major community event and this inclusivity is the most important characteristic of what makes the Emirate of Abu Dhabi one of the most culturally diverse and tolerant modern cities today.”

He added, “We hope to see more of this enthusiasm at the Capital Park near Corniche this weekend and we look forward to experiencing the same success we enjoyed this year in the next editions of Abu Dhabi Moments to come,” he ended.

The most recent Abu Dhabi Moments event was held at the Mohamed bin Zayed City Public Park last weekend, and it welcomed 31,480 visitors who enjoyed the initiative’s fun events and activities.

