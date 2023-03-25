‘Get real’: Albanese ramps up pressure on Dutton over Voice

by Vittorio Ferla
25 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘get-real’:-albanese-ramps-up-pressure-on-dutton-over-voice


Albanese rejected Dutton’s calls to release the solicitor-general’s advice on the wording, saying “it’s not the way it works, and he knows that he knows that”. 

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “‘Get real’: Albanese ramps up pressure on Dutton over Voice

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: