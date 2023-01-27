get-vc+-before-prices-increase-on-february-1st

Dear VC readers,

Because of the pressures of inflation and all the associated costs, we will be increasing the price of our VC+ premium membership.

The new price for the annual subscription will be US $78.95 starting on February 1st. The monthly price will rise to US $8.22.

We haven’t taken this decision lightly but having kept the price the same for three years along with everything from salaries and server costs rising substantially, we’re left with little choice.

VC+ continues to offer extraordinary value with twice-weekly visual insights from The Trendline, monthly features, and exclusive annual undertakings such as our recent 2023 Global Forecast Series ($50 value alone) which comes with an in-depth report, recorded webinar, and more.

We’ll also be opening up our complete archive of VC+ content for subscribers all in one place, coming soon! It pains us to put up prices and we hope we don’t have to do it again.

We wanted to give you a fair warning so if you’re thinking of signing up, you can subscribe to VC+ before February 1st and secure our lowest price. As always we offer a 25% discount on annual subscriptions.

All the best,

Jeff Desjardins

Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Visual Capitalist

The complete ‘2023 Global Forecast Series’ is now available!

Our popular Global Forecast Series is now fully available with the main report ready to download for VC+ members. Our team scoured through 500+ expert predictions to curate the ultimate visual guide of what 2023 might have in store, including:

The top banks’ forecasts for the S&P 500, treasury yields, and recession timelines charted

A bird’s-eye view of the IMF’s inflation, unemployment, and GDP growth outlooks for nations

A collection of the “spiciest” and most outrageous predictions from experts for the year ahead

Results from our audience prediction polls

Also, the recording of our exclusive VC+ webinar is now available. The VC Team go into a deep-dive into the report’s contents, show predictions that didn’t make the cut, and answered questions from the VC+ audience.

To access the report and webinar along with our regularly scheduled content like our premium newsletter, The Trendline, and bi-monthly special features, sign up for VC+.

“VC+ Webinar: Unpacking the 2023 Global Forecast”

EXCLUSIVE EVENT: We explored the 2023’s Predictions With the VC Team and Answered your questions.

This special event gave members a chance to explore the key findings from our 2023 Global Forecast Report, as the VC team dived into additional insights and predictions that didn’t make it into the report.

VC+ members got a chance to ask questions regarding the expert forecasts and predictions related to any sector, industry, or topic, with the VC team finding answers from our 2023 predictions database.

Webinar Recording and Slides now available. (Get VC+ to access)

“Markets This Month: January Edition”

SPECIAL DISPATCH: Everything You Need to Know for This Month in the Markets

To cap off the end of January, this edition of Markets this Month will take a look at the asset classes which have started strongest in 2023.

Along with the usual economic calendar, this dispatch will highlight the early market trends and themes to keep an eye on for the rest of the year.

Coming Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 (Get VC+ to access)

Coming in 2023: The VC+ Archive

A popular question from VC+ members has been: “Do you have an archive of past content?”

In 2023, we’re excited to launch the long-awaited VC+ online archive.

This will be the go-to place for members to access all of VC+’s exclusive reports, special dispatches, and more.

Stay tuned for updates this year!

