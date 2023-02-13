Getting out of the impasse of oil rents by Mata 13 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The oil industry’s record profits last year were not the result of any particular strategy but condemning these windfalls will not help the ecological transition. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Getting out of the impasse of oil rents” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Getting out of the impasse of oil rents”