gilbert-gottfried-dead-at-age-67-after-a-‘long-illness’:-family-statement

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, April 12. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

The New York native was best known for his controversial jokes about current events, as well as for providing the voice of some beloved cartoon characters like Iago in Aladdin and Kraang Subprime in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Gottfried also played a prominent role in the 2015 documentary The Aristocrats, about a long-standing taboo joke that has been circling in the comedy scene since the vaudeville days.

He is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, and their two children, Lily, 14, and Max, 12.

This story is developing.