Gina Rinehart wins Perth gas battle as rival bidder pulls out

by Ufficio Stampa
8 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
gina-rinehart-wins-perth-gas-battle-as-rival-bidder-pulls-out


Billionaire Gina Rinehart’s rival bidder for WA gas developer Warrego Energy has pulled out of a drawn-out contest for control of the company.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Gina Rinehart wins Perth gas battle as rival bidder pulls out

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: