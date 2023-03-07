WEB REPUTATION Girls Basketball: Del Norte 67, Orange Lutheran 58 by Vittorio Rienzo 7 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 State girls hoops playoffs in the north county on Saturday night with Del Norte taking down a very good Orange Lutheran team 67-58. Categories: All Sports Report, Sports Tags: Del Norte HS Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Girls Basketball: Del Norte 67, Orange Lutheran 58” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Girls Basketball: Del Norte 67, Orange Lutheran 58”