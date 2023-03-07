WEB REPUTATION Girls Basketball: Etiwanda 47, La Jolla Country Day 42 by Ufficio Stampa 7 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 CIF State playoffs with La Jolla Country Day hosting Etiwanda. The visitors took it to the Torreys stealing a victory on there floor 47-42. Categories: All Sports Report, Sports Tags: La Jolla Country Day, La Jolla Country Day HS Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Girls Basketball: Etiwanda 47, La Jolla Country Day 42” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
