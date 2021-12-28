girls’-trip!-chrishell-stause-heads-to-mexico-with-emma-after-jason-split

Vacation mode, activated! Chrishell Stause jetted off to Mexico for a girl’s trip — and pre-birthday celebrations — with Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

“I just slept eleven hours and woke up to this!” the 40-year-old realtor wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 27, giving fans a glimpse of her view of Cabo San Lucas. “If grateful, excited and please don’t bother was a person … you girl right here.”

Stause added a Dolly Parton emoji with the words, “I’m in heaven” to the photo of the poolside lounge chairs that overlook the ocean.

The ladies arrived in Mexico one day prior to kick off Hernan’s birthday festivities ahead of her big day on Wednesday, December 29.

“My Birthday week, day 1 is off to a great start!!! ,” the Massachusetts native, 30, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 26, alongside a snap of herself by the pool. “FYI my actual birthday is December 29th, but I do appreciate all the birthday messages from you guys!!! .”

Both women continued to tease their tropical getaway via their Instagram Stories on Monday, with Stause sharing a boomerang of them going for a dip in the infinity pool in tiny bikinis.

The Days of Our Lives star later posted a close-up video of herself sunbathing in a cheetah-printed bathing suit while sipping on a Mimosa.

Hernan, for her part, shared a clip of Stause sitting with her mom, Stephanie Hernan, at dinner on Monday, calling the ladies her “favs (sic).”

The vacation came less than one week after Us Weekly confirmed on December 21 that Stause and Oppenheim, 44, called it quits “a little while ago” after privately getting together in late May.

The exes both commented on the split later that day with Stause noting that their differing opinions on having a family is what ultimately led to the breakup.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the former soap star wrote at the time via Instagram. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

Hernan exclusively told Us on Thursday, December 23, how Stause and Oppenheim were doing post-split, noting that they are still close.

“If everybody in the entire world could follow how they handle a breakup, I think the world would be a better place,” the Selling Sunset season 4 newbie explained. “They handled it very well and they communicated very well with each other. … I mean they’re literally best friends, and they’ve remained really close throughout even the breakup, which is nice.”

The Emma Leigh & Co. founder hinted that being single at the same time as Stause could be fun for the women.

“We haven’t done that yet, [but] I’m not gonna rule it out. It could happen,” Hernan told Us of possibly going on joint double dates with the Kentucky native. “Honestly, I haven’t been dating even though I’m single. I’ve been so busy with work and everything else. But I’m sure, of course, me and Chrishell, you know, [we’re] single together [and] we’ll have some fun girl time.”

