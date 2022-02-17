CUCINA Giusy Ferreri: “Basta con le hit estive, dopo quattro anni ecco un album ‘mio’…” by Piero Sansonetti 17 February 2022 Comments 0 (Adnkronos) – Dopo il terzultimo posto in classifica al Festival di Sanremo: “L’importante è giocarle, le partite; poi si possono vincere o perdere” Condividi:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... 0 comments on “Giusy Ferreri: “Basta con le hit estive, dopo quattro anni ecco un album ‘mio’…”” Leave a Reply Cancel reply Post navigation Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Giusy Ferreri: “Basta con le hit estive, dopo quattro anni ecco un album ‘mio’…””