One of the greatest parts about creating content on OnlyFans is that we don’t try to get in the middle of your relationship with your subscribers. We’re not going to tell you what works for your fans. So if you and your fans are happy with the content you create, perfect! Skip this blog. But, if you’re an OnlyFans creator who’s curious about how to take your content to the next level– what it takes to bring your videos out of the realm of social media and onto more selective publishing platforms like OFTV, Amazon, and beyond– keep reading. You can give your OnlyFans videos the level up they deserve.
Tell A Story
Even “unscripted” content like lifestyle/behind-the-scenes shows, educational/how-to shows, talk shows, and workout videos should be treated like a story. This not only means having a clear beginning, middle, and end, but also introducing your viewers to the cast of characters and establishing why they should care about them.
Unscripted doesn’t mean unprepared. It’s best to create an outline of your video in advance, and be “off-book” on your intros. Practice doesn’t have to make perfect, but it should make confident. And the more confident you are as a host, the less likely you are to fumble over words or offend a guest by accidentally botching their name.
Equipment Settings
Before you even start recording, you first have to make sure that you’re recording high-enough quality video and audio for content platforms like OFTV. Here are quick settings for your camera (DSLR, phone, or otherwise) and audio recorder (if you have one):
Resolution: 4K or 3840×2160 (preferred); HD or 1920×1080 (minimum)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9, aka landscape. Portrait mode looks great for social content, but it’s not appropriate for broadcast-quality video.
Frames Per Second: 30FPS (preferred); 26.967, 24, 25 (low); 60+ (high)
Audio: 96kHz sample rate, 24-bit (preferred); 48kHz sample rate, 24-bit (minimum)
Ready to record? Now it’s time to make sure your production is set up for success.
Lighting
It’s possible to capture great-looking video without any additional lighting equipment. Outdoor shoots, for example, look great when lit only by daylight. But when you’re shooting indoors, your best bet is to spring for lighting equipment. A three-point lighting setup has been the industry standard since the days of silent movies, and it’s not going away any time soon. Good lighting will keep your subjects looking crisp, in-focus, and help create visual depth in your shots.
Lighting Checklist
People and objects are visible and well-lit
Lighting looks natural, not overblown or artificial
Consistent lighting across all shots and setups
No lights are pointed directly at the camera lens
Shooting
Even the most expensive cameras set to record at the highest quality possible can’t save bad camera work from looking cheap. Fortunately, you don’t have to have a degree in cinematography to set up stunning, professional shots. Here are some basic tips to make sure your footage comes out looking clean, visually-appealing, and professional.
Focus: Always focus your subjects before recording. Nobody wants to watch a blurry host talk to blurry people about blurry objects.
Depth: Professional-looking shots convey a strong sense of depth, or the perceived distance between images in the foreground and the background. Depth is the reason that Portrait Mode looks so great. Camera placement, lighting, and focus all contribute to creating depth.
Coverage: This means capturing different angles of the same thing, so that an editor can cut between them in the final product. For example: a wide shot of the host sitting in a chair in her living room cut with a close-up shot of her face.
Wide shot- notice the depth here?
Close-up shot– lighting creates separation from the background
There are many types of shots you can use in your videos. Pixel Valley Studio has an excellent blog about it.
B-Roll: B-Roll is additional footage you edit in later to further illustrate the subject of your video shoot. For example, if you’re a musician discussing performing at a music festival, you’ll probably want to cut to B-roll of your performance. Or if you’re a chef talking about amazing truffles you brought back from Italy, your audience is going to want to see you dig them up!
Camera Motion: The only time viewers want to notice that the camera is moving is when it’s supposed to be. Put simply: use a tripod. Even in professional reality TV shoots, handheld camera shots are balanced with fixed tripod shots. Shaky footage is a tell-tale sign of an amateur production. Shots that require a moving camera should be practiced, stabilized as much as possible, and balanced with tripod shots.
Shooting Checklist
Shots are in-focus and look crisp
Each shot creates a sense of depth
Segments have plenty of coverage, multiple angles, and appropriate B-roll
Camera moves only when it’s supposed to
Audio
Bad audio can ruin great video. If you’re creating content for a mass audience, you’re already well-beyond using your camera or phone’s built-in microphone. It’s time to snag some microphones, and maybe even an external audio recorder.
Background noise: Keep your recording environment as quiet and controlled as possible. Obviously if you’re shooting in the rainforest, we’re going to want to hear some birds. Just make sure the speaker can be heard clearly over any background noise.
Lavalier microphones: Anyone who needs to speak in your video should be wearing a lavalier. This allows the editor the maximum amount of control in post-production to make sure everyone sounds natural and great. Heads up– if you’re shooting outdoors on a windy day, you may need to invest in a windscreen.
Levels (aka volume): Keep an eye on your input levels when recording. -12dB is generally considered the optimal level when capturing audio. If you record audio at too low a level, you’ll have to boost it in editing (which can lead to hissing and amplified background noise). If you record audio at too high a level, you could get nasty distortion and there’s no amount of post-production that can fix that. Keep it around -12dB, and you’ll be golden.
Consistency: Keep your audio as consistent as possible when recording. This means using the same lav on the same person at the same level in each of your setups. If you used an external audio recorder in one shot, don’t switch to in-camera audio for the next.
Voiceover: In many ways, voiceovers are the “B-roll” of audio. Voiceovers are a great way to tell an audience what you’re doing if you’re unable to talk during filming, or if your recording environment is too noisy to capture good audio. Record voiceovers with an external microphone in a quiet, controlled environment.
Audio Checklist
Recording environment is controlled and quiet
Everyone speaking is fitted with a lavalier microphone
Audio levels are recorded around -12dB
Voiceovers are recorded to help the viewer follow along
Editing
Now that your shoot has wrapped, it’s time to start compiling the footage, B-roll, location audio (aka the lavs), voiceovers, and any music and sound effects into a final product. It’s the perfect opportunity to put all the concepts we’ve laid out to work. Editing is highly subjective, but there are some basic universal fundamentals to keep in mind:
- Always keep a copy of your raw footage
- Trim out dead space and keep the pace of your video quick
- Cut between coverage and B-roll in a way that feels natural
- Double-check all of your shots for consistency
- Insert music (never use copyrighted music)
- Consider inserting captions so everyone can enjoy
- Mix your audio sources*
- Need to re-shoot something? This is your chance!
Submitting to OFTV
Now that you’ve given your videos the level up they deserve, it’s time to get some more eyes on them! OFTV is a great place to start. After all, content selected to appear on OFTV gets streamed to audiences worldwide across our website, mobile and TV apps, and is often featured on OFTV and/or OnlyFans’ social media accounts. So if you think your video has what it takes, head over to of.tv/submit and our team will check it out.
