give-your-onlyfans-videos-the-level-up-they-deserve

Shooting

Even the most expensive cameras set to record at the highest quality possible can’t save bad camera work from looking cheap. Fortunately, you don’t have to have a degree in cinematography to set up stunning, professional shots. Here are some basic tips to make sure your footage comes out looking clean, visually-appealing, and professional.

Focus: Always focus your subjects before recording. Nobody wants to watch a blurry host talk to blurry people about blurry objects.

Depth: Professional-looking shots convey a strong sense of depth, or the perceived distance between images in the foreground and the background. Depth is the reason that Portrait Mode looks so great. Camera placement, lighting, and focus all contribute to creating depth.

Coverage: This means capturing different angles of the same thing, so that an editor can cut between them in the final product. For example: a wide shot of the host sitting in a chair in her living room cut with a close-up shot of her face.