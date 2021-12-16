cronaca

GLAAD Media Awards Return as In-Person Events (EXCLUSIVE)

16 December 2021
The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will return as in-person events next year. The LGBTQ media watchdog organization announced on Thursday morning that the 33rd annual event will take place in Los Angeles on April 2 followed by a ceremony in New York on May 6. Nominees will be announced on Jan. 18. The awards honor […]

