glenn-close-breaks-down-her-most-iconic-costumes

From the black leather jacket in “Fatal Attraction” to her zebra-print coat dress from “101 Dalmatians,” Glenn Close has more than 56 costumes and accessories from characters she has played on display in the new exhibit “The Art of the Character” at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University Bloomington, which runs until Nov. 15.

Close assisted in curating the exhibition to help students understand the art of developing a character with a focus on the creativity and skills of the designers and makers, as well as the collaborative process between Close and artists such as Ann Roth, Anthony Powell and Ellen Mirojnick, who helped bring her characters to life. “Each costume and each character has tons of stories,” Close says, adding that her collaborations with the costume designers are “just as important as what I have with directors when you’re creating a character.”

Here, Close breaks down some of her iconic looks from the exhibit.