glenn-close-to-star-in-‘brothers’-with-josh-brolin-and-peter-dinklage

Glenn Close is set to star in the upcoming film “Brothers.”

Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind the movie, has not divulged a single detail about “Brothers,” other than the fact that Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage will portray siblings. To that end, it’s unknown who Close will play.

However, sources say the project is in the vein of Ivan Reitman’s 1988 buddy comedy “Twins,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

“Palm Springs” filmmaker Max Barbakow is directing “Brothers” from a script by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen. Blair was initially set to direct the movie before duties were passed to Barbakow.

Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Brolin via his company Brolin Productions and Dinklage through his shingle Estuary Films.

Close recently received Academy Award recognition for “Hillbilly Elegy,” director Ron Howard’s drama about a family in middle America. The celebrated actor has been nominated for eight Oscars across four decades, for roles in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” “The Natural,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Albert Nobbs,” “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Wife.” Close holds the ignominious Oscar record (tied with late Peter O’Toole) of receiving the most acting nods without a win.

Other award shows in Hollywood have been more inclined to recognize Close. She has three Emmys, for the legal thriller “Damages” and the TV movie “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story,” as well as three Tony Awards for “The Real Thing,” “Sunset Boulevard” and “Death and the Maiden.”

Close will appear next in the Apple TV Plus movie “Swan Song” alongside Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

She is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, and Loeb & Loeb.