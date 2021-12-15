cronaca

Global Box Office Set for Strong Recovery in 2022, Analyst Forecasts

by Ufficio Stampa
15 December 2021
global-box-office-set-for-strong-recovery-in-2022,-analyst-forecasts

Global cinema box office is set for a strong recovery next year, analysis firm Gower Street Analytics predicts. But a return to pre-COVID levels of business will have to wait until 2023 at the earliest. In a briefing note published Wednesday, the U.K.-based analysis firm forecasts that 2022 global box office will reach $33.2 billion. […]

%d bloggers like this: