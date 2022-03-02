cronaca

Global Entertainment Industry Mobilizes to Sanction Russia for the Invasion of Ukraine

2 March 2022
An ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine dating back to the collapse of the Soviet Union has become a full-out war with global — and commercial — reverberations. Russia’s booming film and TV industry, with its deep, government-backed coffers, lost its grip on the world stage virtually overnight amid growing fallout from Vladimir Putin’s Feb. […]

