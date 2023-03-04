global-experts-discuss-“growth-opportunities-in-today’s-economy”-at-investopia-2023-annual-conference

Discussing latest trends and opportunities in the fast-evolving landscape of the New Economy, the session, titled “Growth Opportunities in Today’s Economy”, brought together experts and thought leaders from various industries to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the fast-evolving landscape of the New Economy.

Panellists Mr. Marc Antaki, head of Portfolio Strategy, Mubadala, Mr. Alain Papiasse, Chairman of Corporate & Institutional Banking BNP Paribas, Mr. Stéphane Monier, Chief Investment Officer, Lombard Odier and Mr Evan Siddall, CEO, Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMco), shared their insights at a session titled “Growth Opportunities in Today’s Economy”and focused on identifying growth and hope in the current economic climate.

During the session, Mr. Marc Antaki, head of Portfolio Strategy at Mubadala, emphasized the importance of identifying priorities and opportunities based on global trends. He stated that the company’s vision for the next 5-10 years is centered around emerging markets, new technologies, climate agendas, and demographics. Mr. Antakiexplained that Mubadala focuses on investing in companies with the right cash flow, business model, and partners to accelerate growth. He highlighted the company’s commitment to being a diverse and long-term investor and their focus on new technologies such as health tech and climate tech.

Mr. Alain Papiasse, Chairman of Corporate & Institutional Banking BNP Paribas, highlighted the crucial role of central banks in combating inflation. He pointed out that the most effective way for central banks to address inflation is by increasing interest rates and reducing liquidity. Mr. Papiasse also noted that banking institutions are not restricted by specific geographic or sectoral boundaries and that they prioritize financing secure sectors such as energy transition and the tech industry, which leverage innovative technologies to foster growth.

Mr. Stéphane Monier, Chief Investment Officer at Lombard Odier, attributes inflation to accommodative monetary policies and disruptions in the supply chain, such as those caused by Covid-19 and the energy crisis in Europe. He believes that the only tools available to combat inflation are monetary policy and automation. Regarding his outlook for the S&P 500, Mr. Monier anticipates that it will finish 2023 with a 50-point decline from its current level. In his assessment, it is crucial for policymakers to employ monetary policy measures and leverage automation technologies in their efforts to address inflation.

AIMCO, the investment management firm headquartered in Edmonton, is looking to diversify its portfolio and explore new markets in Asia, according to its CEO, Mr. Evan Siddall. Mr. Siddall noted that while Canada’s resource-based economy has significant growth potential, AIMCO has historically been too domestically focused in its investments. To mitigate risks and generate growth opportunities, the firm is now evaluating opportunities for geographical diversification, with a particular focus on new markets in Asia. Additionally, AIMCO is exploring the possibility of opening an office in Abu Dhabi, which could further expand its global reach.

Investopia conference 2023 focuses on the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change” and three sub-themes: Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy, The Future of the Wealth of Nations, and Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonization. The conference this year includes 35 sessions and roundtables, and brings together more than 2000 participants like investors, government officials, thought leaders and entrepreneurs, from more than 40 countries.

For detailed information about the conference agenda, kindly visit this website:

https://investopia.ae/events/investopia-2023-event

The post Global Experts Discuss “Growth Opportunities In Today’s Economy” At Investopia 2023 Annual Conference first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Ufficio Stampa