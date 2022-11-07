global-experts-to-converge-in-uae-for-the-hlb-emerging-markets-2022-conference

Known for pushing the bar of excellence over the last two decades, HLB HAMT, the region’s leading audit and advisory services provider is bringing together their experts for the Emerging Markets 2022 conference from 9th to 12th November 2022 at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

Scaling new heights using technology as the heart of the business,HLB HAMT has curated a 3-day programme filled with activities, networking with peers, talks with world-class insights and content from key stakeholders, business advisors and international technology leaders sharing knowledge to provide real-time solutions to the company’s vast clientele.

The conference aims to explore opportunities and define the outlook of HLB HAMT practice globally with talks on Audit Updates, Use of Data Analytics with Caseware Idea and Digitalization and Metaverse Impact in Business.

Other topics covered on the first day includes Advisory Growth Strategies in Emerging Markets, Cybersecurity Panel, Executive leadership and Turnaround, Restructuring & Insolvency.

The second day of the conference will see speakers addressing the areas of ESG, Digital Marketing Strategy for professional firms, Indirect Tax and Corporate Tax in the region, Supply Chain (Agri Food & Beverage and food crisis), NFP, Real Estate & Hospitality, Emerging Tech for smart cities, construction projects and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Emerging Markets.

Discussions during the sessions will focus on HLB HAMT taking a professional and tailor-made approach to drive business transformation with value-added services and fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for clients, building on the company’s 20-years old heritage and expertise. The company’s local expertise and global capabilities ensures a consistent high-quality client experience and personalized service.

HLB HAMT clients who will benefit from the outcomes of the conference include Government and Ministries, Banking and Financial Institutions, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate, Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Education.

