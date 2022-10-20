global-icon-and-brand-ambassador-ranveer-singh-holidays-with-his-fans-from-india,-gifting-them-with-a-memorable-trip-on-yas-island-abu-dhabi

Global icon, Bollywood superstar and Yas Island’s ambassador, Ranveer Singh, spent three days at the Island with around 300 travellers from India, who were winners of the Yas Island and MakeMyTrip’s Fly Me to Yas campaign.

The guests visited its award-winning theme parks and attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, YasWaterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall and Yas Bay Waterfront.

Ranveer, who has become India’s cultural ambassador globally with his incredible fan following the world over, was seen spending quality time with this fans and enjoying the destination’s thrilling rides at Yas Island attractions; Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, in addition to hosting a gala dinner at Warner Bros. World.

Among the guests were winners that were selected through a MakeMyTrip social media hook step challenge, inviting fans to showcase their Ranveer Singh-styled dance moves to Yas Island’s ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ jingle which was launched earlier in the year. The Bollywood-styled music video saw Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the Island and was watched by over 7 million viewers on the first day, making it a viral sensation.

