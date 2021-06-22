Global Screen Sells Revenge Drama ‘Plan A’ to Menemsha in U.S., Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Menemsha Films has acquired all rights for North America and Canada to revenge drama “Plan A” from Munich-based world sales agency Global Screen, which is e-attending the Pre-Cannes Screenings and will host a screening for the film on Wednesday.

Other deals were concluded with Signature Entertainment for U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, while Twelve Oaks Pictures picked up the film in Spain. A further deal is being lined up for Japan with New Select, for Portugal with NOS Lusomundo, with Danal Entertainment for Korea, and with CaiChang for Taiwan.

The action, which takes place in Germany in 1945 and is based on a true story, centers on Max, a Jewish Holocaust survivor. He meets a radical group of Jewish resistance fighters, who, like him, lost all hope for their future after they were robbed of their existence and their entire family were killed by the Nazis. They dream of retaliation on an epic scale for the Jewish people, and are hatching a monstrous plan.

The film, directed by Yoav and Doron Paz (“Phobidilia,” “The Golem”), was shot in the English language. It stars August Diehl (“A Hidden Life,” “Inglourious Basterds”) and Sylvia Hoeks (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”). Other members of the cast include Michael Aloni (“Shitsel”), Nikolai Kinski and Milton Welsh.

The film is being produced by Skady Lis of Getaway Pictures, Minu Barati of Jooyaa Film and Israeli producers Chilik Michaeli and Avraham Pirchi of UCM.