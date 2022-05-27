glowing!-pregnant-michelle-williams-debuts-baby-bump-at-cannes:-photos

Bumping along! Pregnant Michelle Williams showed off her growing belly while attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 27.

The Manchester by the Sea actress, 41, stepped out on Friday to attend the premiere of her new movie, Showing Up. The outing marked her baby bump debut after Williams revealed earlier this month that she’s pregnant with her third child.

The Blue Valentine star wore a Chanel Haute Couture black-and-white maxi dress with lace detailing on the red carpet. She topped off the look with white Chanel ballet flats that had a black toe and a diamond necklace.

Williams announced her pregnancy on May 10 in Variety’s cover story. The baby will be her second with husband Thomas Kail, whom she wed in 2020. The couple already share 23-month-old son Hart.

“It’s totally joyous,” the Greatest Showman actress told Variety at the time. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she welcomed with the late Health Ledger in October 2005. Williams and Ledger split in October 2007 after two years together. In January 2008, the 10 Things I Hate About You actor died at age 28 due to an accidental overdose.

Williams, who is due this fall, opened up in May about raising Matilda without Ledger, revealing that actor Jeremy Strong became someone she could lean on during tough times.

“Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child’s broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness,” the Venom star told Variety.

The Montana native noted that the Succession actor, 43, moved in with her and Matilda to assist her in becoming a single parent. He has since continued to be someone her daughter looks to as a father figure.

“[Matilda] didn’t grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it,” she added. “We’ve watched him work harder than anyone and wait a long time for the people to recognize it. So when he became so celebrated, we all celebrated.”