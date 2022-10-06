The popularity of live streaming is undeniable. Since 2020, the format has grown rapidly and it’s not going anywhere any time soon. As an OnlyFans creator, you know that live streaming is a powerful tool to grow your digital brand and reach new and existing fans! Here’s what you should know about going live on OnlyFans.
Why Go Live on OnlyFans?
We’re so glad you asked. There are tons of benefits to live streaming on OnlyFans!
- Live interaction with your fans. Streaming on OnlyFans allows you to build closer relationships with your fans by interacting with them in real-time.
- Show fans the real you. In the world of content creation, authenticity is everything! Live streaming is a great way to show the real you: no filters, no editing, just you. Fans will appreciate the candid behind-the-scenes experience of tuning into your stream.
- Optimize your offline life. Streaming allows you to make use of whatever you have going on in real life and share that online. Anything from live music gigs to athletic competitions make for great streaming content.
- Showcase your talents in real-time. Every OnlyFans creator, regardless of genre, can go live. Live streams are particularly popular for cooking, music, comedy, gaming, and beauty creators and their fans!
- Make money! On OnlyFans, there are several tools at your disposal to turn your live stream into earnings! Anything from tips, to charging “ticket prices” to access the stream is possible.
How to Go Live on OnlyFans
Live streaming on OnlyFans is very simple. The ‘Go Live’ button can be found just under your post composer on the right. But for a more detailed description, here’s how to stream on OnlyFans in four easy steps.
Types of Live Streaming on OnlyFans
Once you’ve gotten comfortable with live streaming, you’ll discover the nearly-endless content possibilities of going live on OnlyFans. If you’ve never gone live before, co-streaming can be a great way to get started. Having another creator to interact with can help calm your nerves and boost your confidence. Plus, collaborating is fun, and it’s a great opportunity to reach a whole new audience. To co-stream with another creator, just start a stream and accept your collaborator’s request to join! Here’s how:
How to Earn Money Streaming on OnlyFans
Without a doubt, live streaming can be lucrative! There are two ways you can earn money live streaming on OnlyFans:
- Tips: The tipping feature is available on posts and videos, and it can help you earn when streaming on OnlyFans. Your fans can tip creators on both single and co-streams.
- Payment-gated streams: Exclusive to free accounts, it allows you to put your live video behind a paywall for subscribers to join and watch your stream. The minimum “ticket price” is $5. This is great for any creator who specializes in live performances, or anyone who wants to stream something special.
Going live is a fun and effective way to delight your subscribers with a less curated and more authentic way to experience you as a creator. Give it a try! We think you and your fans will be glad you did.
What sort of content will you stream live on OnlyFans? Let us know in the comments!
The post Go Live on OnlyFans appeared first on OnlyFans Blog.
0 comments on “Go Live on OnlyFans”