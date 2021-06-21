‘godzilla-vs.-kong’-finally-crosses-$100-million-at-the-domestic-box-office

In a long-awaited box office milestone, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has finally hit the $100 million mark in the U.S.

The Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole opened in theaters and on HBO Max in early April, collecting a then-pandemic best $32 million over the weekend. It remained a powerful theatrical draw, with ticket sales quickly climbing to — and then plateauing — around $98 million. “Godzilla vs. Kong” hovered just below $100 million for some time before finally scraping together the final $220,000 needed to cross the coveted box office milestone. Now, after playing in multiplexes for 12 weeks, its domestic tally sits at $100.113 million.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is only the second movie of the COVID-19 era to earn more than $100 million in the U.S. Paramount’s nearly silent sequel “A Quiet Place Part II,” which debuted over Memorial Day weekend once a greater number of theaters had reopened, smashed that benchmark in 15 days. That film, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, has generated $125 million at the domestic box office to date. Unlike “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the only place for audiences to watch “A Quiet Place 2” is in theaters. After 45 days on movie theater marquees, the film will also be available to Paramount Plus subscribers. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” along with Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 film slate, is being offered simultaneously on HBO Max for its first 31 days of release.

At the international box office, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been a huge hit with ticket sales reaching $342 million. Combined, the tentpole has amassed $442.5 million worldwide. That’s notably more money than its franchise predecessor, 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” grossed in pre-pandemic times. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, that film tapped out with $386 million globally.

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” features an other-worldly clash of the titans. The cast includes Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.