golden-couple!-prince-william-and-duchess-kate-dazzle-in-new-year’s-eve-pic

The world watched in awe as Prince William and Duchess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. From their royal engagements to their three beautiful kids, Us Weekly is taking a look back at the duo’s relationship.

Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St Andrews. The two would go on to keep quiet about their romance as they completed their education, but later had a high-profile split in 2007.

“At the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but it actually made me a stronger person,” Kate shared during a joint interview with William in November 2010. “You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time.”

William, for his part, explained the reasoning behind his decision to split from Kate for a short while. “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up so it was just a bit of space, and it worked out for the better,” he said at the time.

The pair would reconcile the following year, and announced their engagement in November 2010. They are now proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Scroll down to take a look back at William and Kate’s royal romance!