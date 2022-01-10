golden-globes-2022:-winners-list-(updating-live)

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet like years past. The awards body has been embroiled in scandals since the 2021 show, around when it was revealed that the HFPA […]
