‘gone-girl’-actor-lisa-banes-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run-scooter-accident

Actor Lisa Banes, known for her work in “Cocktail” and “Gone Girl,” is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run scooter accident in New York City, Variety has confirmed.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Friday reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 64 St. and Amsterdam Ave near Lincoln Center.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” the NYPD said in a statement to Variety.

The incident was then further investigated by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, who determined that Banes was attempting to cross Amsterdam Ave. when a motorized scooter struck her into the roadway and then fled the location. NYPD said that no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to a representative for Banes, the driver of the scooter ran a red light when hitting her, indicating that Banes had the right of way when crossing the street. The representative confirmed that Banes is in critical condition, but was unable to provide any specifics regarding the scope of her injuries.

Banes has appeared across film, television and theater. In 1981, she won a Theatre World Award for her performance as Alison Porter in “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for best featured actress in a play for her work in “Isn’t It Romantic?” in 1984. Banes has also held recurring roles on “The King of Queens,” “Six Feet Under,” “Nashville” and “Royal Pains.” She starred as Bonnie in 1988’s “Cocktail” and played the mother of Rosamund Pike’s Amy Elliott in 2014’s “Gone Girl.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.