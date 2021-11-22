good-4-her!-olivia-rodrigo-wins-new-artist-of-the-year-at-the-amas

Not so sour! Olivia Rodrigo took home the trophy for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, earning her the record for most wins in one year by a first-time nominee.

“Thank you so much to the AMAs and to the fans who voted for this award,” the 18-year-old musician said while accepting her award. “It means so much to me. Writing songs is my favorite thing in the whole world, and I am so grateful for everyone who has embraced my music.”

The “Brutal” singer had the most nominations of any artist on Sunday, earning nods for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist — Pop, Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Song — Pop and Favorite Album — Pop.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was up against one of her idols in several categories: Taylor Swift. The “All Too Well” singer, 31, was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist — Pop and Favorite Album — Pop. The Valentine’s Day star won the latter two awards.

“I’ve always looked up to Taylor since I was literally five years old,” Rodrigo told NME in May. “Obviously, I think she’s the best songwriter of all time, but she’s so business-savvy and she really cares about her career in that regard too — that’s been really inspiring for me to watch somebody take control of their career and their life like that.”

The “Good 4 U” singer also gave Swift songwriting credit on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” from her debut album, Sour.

“We interpolated ‘New Year’s Day,’ which is Taylor’s song from Reputation,” she explained during a May interview with Zach Sang. “I came up with the ‘1 Step Forward’ concept, and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus. … I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of ‘New Year’s Day.’ I think they’re really beautiful chords. I was lucky enough to get that approved, and it’s on the record now.”

Rodrigo later added the “Red” songstress to the credits of “Deja Vu” along with Jack Antonoff, who produced several of Swift’s albums, and St. Vincent.

The Disney star and the Cats actress have never collaborated together, but they did get to meet each other at the 2021 BRIT Awards in May. Swift also sent Rodrigo a handwritten letter to congratulate her on the success of “Drivers License,” released in January.

“I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world,” Rodrigo told Billboard of the note in May. “And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way.”