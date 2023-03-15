goodwill’s-little-black-dress-fundraiser-to-take-place-next-month

Goodwill’s signature Little Black Dress Fundraising Event is coming up next month.

It’s an event packed with fun opportunities for networking, meet-and-greets, and fashion, all while supporting nonprofit programs.

The Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s event is happening on April 20th, during which Goodwill will host pop-up boutiques with designer brands, dinner, a program, and a fashion show.

The fundraiser supports Goodwill’s career development, community, and educational initiatives, servings tens of thousands of families each year.

The event will be at the Four Winds Event Center in South Bend from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tickets and sponsorship details are available at www.goodwillevents.org.

Mata