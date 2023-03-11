goshen-city-council-meetings-hosts-internet-providers-after-fiber-optics-complaints

After receiving complaints about fiber optic lines, the City of Goshen had speakers from internet services companies talk to the community.

It happened at the city council meeting.

The Goshen News reports that the talk was to inform the public and council about rights the companies have and community expectations for the crews.

Residents also had the chance to comment. Complaints included sink holes in the streets, bored holes that have not been filled in or covered, sandy fill ins that sink, utility vehicles parked on the city’s bike path, temporary lines in odd or questionable locations, and drilling fluid draining into the storm sewer.

Mayor Jeremy Stutsman says that if people have complaints, the can call the mayor’s office.

