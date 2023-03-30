goshen-man-arrested-after-domestic-altercation

A Goshen man has been arrested after a domestic incident.

Police in Goshen were called to the 700 block of South Main Street on the report of a physical domestic altercation.

On scene, they spoke to a 44-year-old woman who had visible injuries resulting in minor bleeding and scratches to her leg, along with a complaint of pain.

A 39-year-old man had no visible injuries but did complain of pain to his jaw.

Donald Hicks, 18, was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor.

