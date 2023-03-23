goshen-mayor-jeremy-stutsman-stepping-down-to-take-new-ceo-role-with-lacasa-inc.

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is resigning later this year to become the new C-E-O of Lacasa, Inc.

Stutsman stated in a press release he’s enjoyed and valued being a servant leader in Goshen, something he’s done, first as a councilman since 2008, then, as the city’s mayor since 2016. But he says he’s ready for something different.

Stutsman says he spoke to his family, late last year, and decided he would not seek re-election.

He says he was approached about the opportunity at Lacasa about a month ago. Stutsman said he will work with the next mayor, whoever that may be, during the transition.

Read Mayor Stutsman’s full statement below:

