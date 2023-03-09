gov.-holcomb-releases-third-party-testing-results-from-derailment-shipments

Governor Eric Holcomb released third-party testing results from the East Palestine train derailment on Wednesday, March 8. He released the following statement:

“Pace Labs has completed and shared the full results of their third-party dioxin testing I had ordered and expedited last week. Initial samples were taken on Saturday morning, March 4, and testing began that same day at their Minneapolis laboratory.

These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site. We have informed the EPA and the site operator of these testing results.

We will have Pace Labs continue to test samples of any future loads that may arrive in Indiana from East Palestine to confirm that none of the material contains harmful levels of dioxins,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Click HERE to view the final results.

