Government backbench doctors want Butler to hurry Medicare fix by valipomponi 8 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Labor MP Mike Freelander, a doctor of 45 years, is concerned by the lack of urgency in fixing primary care, saying it was starting to look like pre-Medicare days. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Government backbench doctors want Butler to hurry Medicare fix” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Government backbench doctors want Butler to hurry Medicare fix”