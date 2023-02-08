Government backbench doctors want Butler to hurry Medicare fix

by valipomponi
8 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
government-backbench-doctors-want-butler-to-hurry-medicare-fix


Labor MP Mike Freelander, a doctor of 45 years, is concerned by the lack of urgency in fixing primary care, saying it was starting to look like pre-Medicare days.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Government backbench doctors want Butler to hurry Medicare fix

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: