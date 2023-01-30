Government under pressure to list Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist group

by Vittorio Rienzo
30 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
government-under-pressure-to-list-islamic-revolutionary-guard-corps-as-terrorist-group


Coalition and Greens MPs on a Senate committee are expected to form a rare unity ticket to recommend the move, but there are questions about the legality.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Government under pressure to list Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist group

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: