governo-canadese-offre-ai-bambini-gelato-gratuito-in-cambio-del-vaccino-covid-senza-il-consenso-dei-genitori

If you’d told me 2 years ago, or even 1 year ago, that the Ontario government would be using ice-cream to lure 12 year old children to get an experimental vaccine that is of little to no use to them, all without telling their parents, I would have thought you are out of your mind pic.twitter.com/0D4wk26lpN

— Koen (@KoenSwinkels) May 22, 2021