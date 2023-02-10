GPT CEO Bob Johnston calls time at the helm by Mata 10 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The chief executive of diversified giant GPT, Bob Johnston has joined a number of his peers in announcing his retirement from the group after seven years at the helm. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “GPT CEO Bob Johnston calls time at the helm” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
