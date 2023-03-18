Grab a coffee while you admire the terrazzo lobby in this elegant refit

by Vittorio Rienzo
18 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
grab-a-coffee-while-you-admire-the-terrazzo-lobby-in-this-elegant-refit


A converted late 1960s-style office/warehouse on the corner of Fitzroy Street, Industry Beans, is now a major attraction for the local community.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Grab a coffee while you admire the terrazzo lobby in this elegant refit

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: