grab-the-tissues!-how-‘this-is-us’-ended

Just like Mandy Moore promised, the This Is Us series finale is a “warm hug.” After six seasons, the fan-favorite show came to an end with one final episode, titled “Us,” on Tuesday, May 24.

The This Is Us series finale started just like the penultimate episode ended — with Rebecca (Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in bed together. However, fans quicky realize this is a flashback scene and they’re both very much alive.

Throughout the flashback, Rebecca and Jack have a totally free Saturday to hang out with the kids. Together, Kate and Rebecca watch home movies while Jack shows Kevin and Randall how to shave. Then, they play pin the tail on the donkey and Kate wins.

“As long as I know where you are I always know where I’m going,” the youngster told her family about how she knew exactly where to put the tail. Of course, this statement meant so much more as viewers watched her grow up.

In the present, the Pearsons get ready for Rebecca’s funeral where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) gave a eulogy and Kate (Chrissy Metz) sang to honor her mom. Before getting up in front of their family and friends, Randall tells Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) that he’s ready for their next chapter.

Toby (Chris Sullivan) spoke with his now ex-wife, Kate, and gave her words of encouragement. The former flames shared their love for each other, even though they’ve since split.

Following the service, Randall is met with adult versions of his daughters and pregnant Deja revealed that she’s having a baby boy and wants to name him William. This led into another flashback scene — which included a surprise appearance by Ron Cephas Jones — where William (Jones) is discussing what it’s like to be a grandfather to Annie and Tess.

Eventually, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate join their brother to talk about what’s next now that their parents are gone. “We’re going to live fearlessly,” Kate told her siblings.

She announced her plans to start more music schools for the visually impaired, Kevin said he would focus on his non-profit and Randall wanted to continue his political future.

When reflecting on their mother’s death, Randall wonders why Rebecca squeezed his hand right before she died. Then, the show cut to her on the train from last week’s episode in bed with Jack.

“I’m scared,” she told him. He replied, “I know but don’t be.”

Rebecca voiced her concerns about death, explaining that there was more she wanted to do with the kids.

“It’s hard to explain but you’ll do all those things with them,” Jack told her. She squeezed his hand and the show came to an end.