grandstands-selling-out-fast-for-#abudhabigp-2023-with-unprecedented-demand-for-this-year’s-f1-season-finale

The demand for tickets for theFormula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 is at an all-time high, as organisers confirmed that tickets for the iconic Main, North, West and Marina Grandstands at Yas Marina Circuit have already sold out, with just days until the start of the F1 season in 2023.

Following the announcement of 2023 race weekend tickets going on sale at the beginning of February,organisers confirmed that tickets are selling faster than ever before for the 15th edition of the #AbuDhabiGP, with local and international demand at record levels. Tickets for the coveted Main, North, West and Marina Grandstands have already sold out with days to go until the F1 season even begins.

After the fastest ever sell-out for the event in 2022, the 2023 edition of the region’s biggest sports and entertainment weekend is set to be the year’s hottest event ticket, with fierce competition expected among fans to secure their place. To cope with the demand, organisers have confirmed the return of the popular North Straight Grandstand in 2023 with limited tickets for the South Grandstand and hospitality experiences remaining ahead of this year’s race weekend in November.

The #AbuDhabiGP weekend, which will conclude the longest season in F1 history, is set to break records both on and off the track following 2022’s record attendance, with plans in place to increase capacity and ensure fans can experience the #AbuDhabiGP in a variety of ways during 23rd to 26th November on Yas Island.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “The response to tickets going on sale for this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been nothing short of incredible as we confirm today that our Main, North, West and Marina Grandstands have sold out already – and at lighting speed. While we knew that our fans were as keen as ever to ensure a seat at this year’s race weekend, the demand has certainly surpassed our expectations and especially so with just days until the F1 season even begins.”

“With this in mind, we are looking forward to bringing new ways to enjoy the #AbuDhabiGP over the coming months following the successful additions of our Deck at Nine hospitality suite at Marsa Corner and our Luna Lounge rooftop location overlooking the circuit. After the well-received experiences introduced at the North Straight Grandstand in 2022, we are delighted to confirm this will be returning in 2023 and we are excited to share our new additions to the #AbuDhabiGP experience with our fans very soon.”

Among new additions driving demand for #AbuDhabiGP 2023 tickets is the chance to enjoy the evening’s After-Race Concert as well as free entry to one of Yas Island’s fun-filled adventure parks. Ticket holders can experience all the sights and sounds of the island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, or Seaworld Abu Dhabi, with the offer running across the weekend from 22nd to 27th November.

This year will see not only a thrilling finish to the longest-ever F1 season and stunning twists in the Formula 2 and Formula 4 support categories, but also an incredible line-up of global music superstars and a range of world-class hospitality experiences across the four-day weekend.

Following the introduction of fan-favourite experiences throughout race weekend, including the new North Straight Grandstand and Deck at Nine at the Marsa South Corner, there are a range of flexible choices for race goers to maximise their#AbuDhabiGP weekend. This includes the popular ‘multi-grandstand’ and ‘multi-Yas Suite’ ticket, giving guests the choice of enjoy a variety of venue experiences across all four days of the event.

With limited tickets remaining and more exciting announcements to come, fans can secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

