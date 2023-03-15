granger-residents-angry-over-proposed-county-highway-maintenance-garage

Concerns about groundwater contamination and displacing wildlife are on the minds of many who sounded off during a recent meeting rejecting St. Joseph County Commissioners’ proposal for a County Highway Maintenance garage.

The garage would be built near Anderson and Beech Roads, which is also where a park has been proposed.

While many residents are in favor of the park, they’d rather not have the maintenance garage in that area.

The more-than $2.5 million dollar project would be paid for using American Rescue Plan funding. WNDU reports the Redevelopment Commission will at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 21, on the 4th floor of the County-City Building.

