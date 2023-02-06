Green March: Morocco Inaugurates Development Projects in Laayoune>

by Ufficio Stampa
6 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
green-march:-morocco-inaugurates-development-projects-in-laayoune>


Morocco inaugurated and launched several development projects in the southern province of Laayoune on Saturday.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Green March: Morocco Inaugurates Development Projects in Laayoune>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: