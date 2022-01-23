green-with-envy-over-katie-holmes’-wool-coat?-score-a-similar-style-for-only-$59

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our winter woes is the struggle to stand out with our outerwear — we always end up blending in with other black coats. Walk down the street, and you’ll be hard pressed not to find someone else wearing a similar seasonal style. It reminds Us of being back in college when we would lose our parkas after a night out because we all had the same one. We certainly can’t afford the colorful coat collection worn by Nicole Kidman’s character in The Undoing. But ideally, we’d add a pop of color to our closet without breaking the bank.

Another star who has inspired Us in real life with her vibrant fashion is Katie Holmes. Once we laid our eyes upon the Dawson’s Creek alum’s gorgeous green wool coat, we immediately needed to have it — until we realized it was out of our budget. So, we scoured the web for an affordable alternative and discovered this divine find from Amazon. Shoppers say that this classic coat is “perfect”! And for only $59, it’s quite the deal.

Get the Chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat is a winter wardrobe essential. Made from a wool blend, this single-breasted coat features a notched label design with front button closure. The mid-length cut is optimal, and the two side pockets provide extra storage. We’re drawn to the beautiful shade of army green, but this coat also comes in 11 other colors and patterns.

According to shoppers, this top-rated coat fits perfectly. “This is the perfect coat!!” gushed one customer “I love dressing this up or pairing it with a hoodie and jeans. I would say this is my favorite Amazon purchase yet.” Talk about a rave review! “I am in awe of this beautiful coat,” said another shopper. “I honestly would give 10 stars if I could.” And one review reported, “It’s super cute, very comfortable and significantly warmer than I expected. Has kind of an upscale classy look to it. If you’re on the fence, pull the trigger!”

This pea coat goes with virtually any outfit. Dress up your denim or complement a sweater dress with this sophisticated silhouette. Channel Holmes’ street style by teaming this coat with sneakers, or add a pair of tall boots for a night out. Go green with this lovely lookalike from Amazon!

