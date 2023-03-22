Greens consider deal on safeguard mechanism as Bowen rejects key demand by pappa2200 22 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Greens leader Adam Bandt says negotiations with the government continue in good faith, despite the government’s refusal to budge on his key demand. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Greens consider deal on safeguard mechanism as Bowen rejects key demand” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Greens consider deal on safeguard mechanism as Bowen rejects key demand”